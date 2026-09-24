Will Your Driving Licence Be Cancelled If You Don't Update Mobile Number By September 25? A Fact Check

A message claiming that driving licences could be suspended if the mobile number linked to them is not updated before September 25 is circulating widely on social media. Several reports and posts have also described September 25 or September 26 as the last date for updating mobile numbers on driving licences. However, there is an important distinction between the government's advice to keep licence details updated and the claim that September 25 is a nationwide deadline.

The official information currently available through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Parivahan system does not establish September 25 as a universal deadline after which driving licences with outdated or missing mobile numbers will automatically be suspended. There is no confirmed nationwide rule saying that your driving licence will automatically be cancelled or suspended if you fail to update your mobile number by September 25.

What is the government actually asking people to do?

The mobile-number update itself is genuine. The Parivahan system has advised driving licence holders and registered vehicle owners to ensure that their mobile numbers are updated in the Sarathi and Vahan databases.

Keeping contact details updated is important because several transport-related services use registered mobile numbers for communication and verification. An old or inactive number can also cause problems when a service requires an OTP or when authorities need to send an alert or notice.

The government has also made it possible to update a mobile number online in many cases, meaning people do not necessarily have to visit an RTO.

The viral claim about the September 25 deadline

The September 25 deadline has appeared in multiple reports and social media posts. Some have gone further, suggesting that failure to update the number could result in the driving licence being cancelled or suspended.

This appears to have created confusion because two separate issues are being discussed together: the government's push to update mobile numbers and the alleged September 25 penalty. They should not be treated as the same announcement.

Transport services can also have state-specific requirements. Therefore, motorists should check the official Parivahan or relevant state transport portal for information applicable to their licence instead of relying on forwarded WhatsApp messages or social media posts.

How can you update your mobile number?

Driving licence holders can use the official Sarathi Parivahan system to check whether the mobile-number update facility is available for their licence.

Users need to select their state, access the driving licence services and provide the required licence details. They can then enter their current mobile number and complete the verification process.

The exact process and authentication requirements may vary from state to state.

Importantly, users should access the official Parivahan/Sarathi website rather than clicking on links received through unknown messages, emails or social media posts.

The Parivahan system provides an online facility for updating mobile numbers, so many users can complete the process without visiting an RTO. However, the available services and authentication requirements can vary. If the online option does not work for a particular licence record, the licence holder may need to approach the concerned RTO.



