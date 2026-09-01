Audi Q3 Pre-Launch Bookings Open In India; 2.0-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine Confirmed

Days after unveiling the third-generation Q3 for India, Audi has commenced pre-launch bookings for its entry-level luxury SUV ahead of its market introduction during the festive season. Customers can now reserve the new Q3 by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, with the official price announcement expected in the coming weeks. Alongside opening the order books, Audi has also confirmed the powertrain for the India-spec model, providing the first details of what will power the latest iteration of the premium compact SUV.
Audi Q3 Pre-Launch Booking And Expected Price
Prices of the new-generation Audi Q3 are expected to be announced around the festive season, with the SUV likely to be positioned at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with rivals such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in the entry-level luxury SUV segment. Audi has opened pre-launch bookings for the Q3 at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, with customers able to place orders through the Audi India website, the myAudi Connect application, or at authorised Audi dealerships across the country.
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Audi Q3 Engine Confirmed:
Globally, the third-generation Audi Q3 is offered with a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. Audi India has confirmed the India-spec model will continue with the familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 204 PS and 320 Nm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system.
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Audi Q3 Design:
The third-generation Audi Q3 adopts a sharper and more contemporary design language. Larger than its predecessor in every dimension, the SUV features a wider Singleframe grille, split LED headlamps and more pronounced character lines that lend it a stronger road presence. Audi has also upgraded the lighting package, introducing digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology for enhanced visibility. At the rear, the Q3 gets digital OLED tail-lamps, connected by a full-width LED light bar and illuminated Audi rings, a first for Audi's compact SUV range.
Audi Q3 Features:
Inside, the new Q3 gets a thoroughly redesigned cabin with a cleaner dashboard layout, dual digital displays and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Audi has also reworked the centre console and control interfaces to improve practicality, while optional acoustic glass for the front windows promises a quieter cabin. The SUV offers 488 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,386 litres with the rear seats folded, and features sliding and reclining rear seats for added flexibility.
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