Apple's New CEO John Ternus Owns One Of Rarest Porsche Track Cars

As John Ternus settles into the CEO's office at Apple, succeeding Tim Cook on September 1, attention has naturally turned to the challenges awaiting the man now leading the world's most valuable technology company. But beyond the boardroom, Ternus is known for another passion: motorsport.

A mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Ternus has long been regarded as a product-focused executive. Unlike Cook, who famously owned a first-generation Porsche Boxster early in his Apple career, Ternus is a committed amateur racing enthusiast who spends his weekends chasing lap times rather than simply collecting sports cars.

His machine of choice is no ordinary Porsche. Ternus owns a 2019 Porsche 935, a track-only special limited to just 77 examples worldwide. Based on the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS, the car packs a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six producing 700 PS and sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Not road legal and now valued at around $1.5 million, the modern 935 is reserved exclusively for the circuit.

The modern 935 pays tribute to Porsche's legendary "Moby Dick" endurance racer and features lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork, race-inspired aerodynamics, and components borrowed from Porsche's top-tier motorsport programmes. It's in this rare piece of machinery that Apple's new CEO spends his weekends attacking the curves of Laguna Seca, blending his passion for engineering with a love for speed.

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Fittingly, Ternus is a regular at California's Laguna Seca Raceway, located just over an hour from Apple Park. The circuit is also where Porsche unveiled the modern 935 in 2018. Reports suggest Ternus is no casual track-day participant, consistently recording lap times below 1 minute and 40 seconds around the iconic course, a pace that reflects genuine driving ability.

That blend of engineering curiosity, precision, and competitive instinct may prove valuable as he takes charge of Apple. With the company navigating an increasingly complex AI race and mounting expectations around innovation, Ternus faces a challenge not unlike a demanding race circuit: maintaining speed, adapting quickly, and finding the ideal line through the corners ahead.

John Ternus Inherits Apple. Now Comes The Tough Part

A 25-year Apple veteran, John Ternus has been closely involved in some of the company's biggest products. Since joining the design team in 2001, he has helped shape the iPad and AirPods while leading hardware development for generations of the iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch, making him one of Apple's most experienced product leaders.

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As John Ternus prepares for his first major product launch as Apple's new CEO, he inherits a company operating from a position of strength but facing mounting challenges. The September 9 iPhone event will be an early test of his leadership, with expectations high after Apple reached a $5 trillion market value.

While Tim Cook leaves behind a highly profitable business and a world-class supply chain, Ternus must address growing concerns around Apple's AI strategy, slowing growth, and increasing competition from companies like OpenAI. The company is also dealing with a memory chip shortage that could impact margins.

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