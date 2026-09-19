Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire CNG Launched With AMT; Check Prices

Maruti Suzuki has introduced automated manual transmission (AMT) variants for the Swift and Dzire S-CNG models, marking the first time the brand offers an automatic gearbox with its factory-fitted CNG powertrain. The Swift CNG AMT is priced from Rs 7.92 lakh, while the Dzire CNG AMT starts at Rs 8.53 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). With this launch, Maruti becomes the second automaker in India to combine AMT with CNG, after Tata Motors.

Pricing, Variants And Positioning

The new CNG AMT variants are priced Rs 35,000 above their corresponding CNG manual versions. The Swift CNG AMT is available in VXi, VXi(O) and ZXi trims, while the Dzire CNG AMT is offered in VXi and ZXi trims. These models directly rival the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMTs, which use a dual-cylinder CNG setup, whereas Maruti continues with a single 55-litre (water-equivalent) CNG tank, resulting in limited boot space.

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Engine, Transmission And Efficiency

Both the Swift and Dzire CNG AMT are powered by the same Z12E, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine as their manual CNG counterparts. In CNG mode, the engine produces 70 hp and 102 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 35.34 km/kg for the Swift CNG AMT and 36.47 km/kg for the Dzire CNG AMT, figures that are 2.49 km/kg and 2.74 km/kg higher, respectively, than the manual versions.

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Like the manual CNG models, the AMT versions feature retuned suspension to manage the additional weight of the CNG tank, along with a CNG fuel level indicator and a fuel switch for seamless transition between petrol and CNG modes.

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Broader CNG-AMT Roll-Out

The Swift and Dzire CNG AMT launches are part of a wider update that also includes the Baleno CNG AMT, priced from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti describes this expansion under its "Auto Green Mission", aimed at combining automatic convenience with the low running costs and lower emissions of CNG. The company positions the Dzire CNG AMT as India's most fuel-efficient sedan by claimed mileage.