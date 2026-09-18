Maruti Suzuki Celerio Posts 2X Sales Growth In August, Swift Records 59 Per Cent Increase

Maruti Suzuki's August 2026 sales performance highlights a familiar theme in the Indian car market: buyers are continuing to gravitate towards practical, fuel-efficient hatchbacks. While SUVs and crossovers remain key growth drivers for the automaker, some of the biggest gains last month came from the company's traditional strengths. The Celerio nearly doubled its sales, the Swift recorded one of its strongest growth performances in recent years, and the WagonR once again emerged as the brand's best-selling model.

Celerio Sales Double-Up In August 2026

The most striking story of the month belongs to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The hatchback registered sales of 2,990 units in August 2026, compared to 1,505 units during the same month last year. That translates to an impressive 99 per cent year-on-year increase, making it one of the fastest-growing cars in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio.

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Swift Continues Strong Momentum

Another major contributor to Maruti Suzuki's performance was the Swift. The hatchback closed the month with 19,832 units, comfortably putting it among the company's highest-selling products. Compared to 12,385 units sold in August 2025, the Swift recorded almost 60 per cent year-on-year growth. Despite a modest decline from July's figure of 21,538 units, the hatchback remains one of the strongest-performing nameplates in the market and continues to enjoy a loyal customer base.

WagonR Remains Maruti's Bestseller

The WagonR, meanwhile, retained its position as Maruti Suzuki's volume champion. Sales stood at 20,180 units, making it the company's highest-selling model for the month. The tall-boy hatchback improved significantly over August 2025, when it posted 14,552 units, resulting in 39 per cent growth. Although monthly volumes were lower than July, the WagonR's ability to consistently cross the 20,000-unit mark reinforces its importance to Maruti's lineup.

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Invicto, Jimny Dispatches Took Hit

Not every model performed strongly, however. The Jimny saw a slight decline in demand, while the Invicto recorded lower volumes than a year ago. The sharpest fall came from the S-Presso, whose sales dropped significantly compared to August 2025.