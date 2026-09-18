Volvo XC60, XC90 Get Festive Offers; ES90 And EX90 EV Launching In October

Volvo Car India has announced a series of festive season ownership benefits for its SUV lineup, including the XC60 and XC90, while also confirming the launch timeline for its upcoming flagship electric vehicles, the ES90 sedan and EX90 SUV. The latest offers focus on warranty coverage, service plans, EMI schemes, and buyback assurance, making premium ownership more predictable during the festive buying period.

According to Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, the objective is to provide customers with better value protection and ownership confidence during the festive season.

Volvo XC60: Up To 65% Assured Buyback

The biggest highlight for the Volvo XC60 is the introduction of an assured 65 per cent buyback value after three years, aimed at addressing concerns surrounding resale value in the luxury segment.

Volvo is also bundling a 5-year warranty along with a 5-year service package, reducing ownership uncertainty over the long term. Buyers can additionally opt for finance schemes with EMIs starting from Rs 49,999 for a five-year tenure, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Adding to the XC60's appeal, Volvo has confirmed that the MY27 XC60 now comes equipped with air suspension, a feature that should improve ride comfort and overall refinement.

Volvo XC90 Receives Similar Ownership Package

The larger Volvo XC90 also benefits from a similar peace-of-mind package.

Customers will receive:

5-year warranty

5-year service package

Finance plans with EMIs starting from Rs 79,999 for a five-year tenure

As with the XC60, the exact financing terms will vary depending on the customer profile and dealership.

Volvo is also offering loyalty bonuses and welcome benefits to eligible existing and new customers during the festive period.

Volvo Keeping Prices Stable Despite Market Pressures

Interestingly, Volvo says it has decided to maintain pricing despite increasing input costs, supply-chain challenges, and geopolitical uncertainties.

The move could help buyers who have been waiting for the festive season avoid the immediate impact of possible future price revisions.

Volvo ES90 and EX90 India Launch Set for October 12

Alongside the festive offer announcement, Volvo has confirmed that it will launch its flagship electric vehicles, the ES90 and EX90, in India on October 12.

Expected to arrive via the completely built unit (CBU) route, the two EVs are likely to be positioned between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Both models are based on Volvo's SPA2 architecture and feature an 800V electrical system. Powertrain options are expected to include:

A 92 kWh rear-wheel-drive setup producing 333 hp

A larger 106 kWh dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering up to 680 hp in performance-oriented variants

The upcoming EVs also support 350 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in approximately 22 minutes.

On the WLTP cycle, Volvo claims:

EX90 SUV: Up to 608 km range

Up to 608 km range ES90 sedan: Up to 696 km range

With festive offers now available on the XC60 and XC90, and two flagship EVs set to arrive in October, Volvo appears to be strengthening both ends of its Indian portfolio. While the SUVs continue to focus on ownership value and long-term peace of mind, the ES90 and EX90 will introduce Volvo's latest generation of electric technology to the Indian luxury car market.

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