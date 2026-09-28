Flights, Hotels, Homestays On One Network: What Is India’s New Digital Tourism Stack

India has launched a new digital network to connect flights, hotels, homestays, local experiences and other tourism services. The National Digital Tourism Stack was launched by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on World Tourism Day.

The Ministry of Tourism has developed the network with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). It also has support from the International Centre for DPI Innovation and Advancement (ICDIA).

The government wants to make different parts of a trip easier to access through its "One ticket, One pass" vision, according to Fortune India.

Currently, travellers often have to visit different websites and apps to book flights, hotels, cabs and activities. The new network will try to bring these services together through a common digital system.

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On the National Digital Tourism Stack, tourism businesses will be able to list their services on the network. Travellers will then be able to discover these services through different digital platforms connected to the network.

The network will include hotels, homestays, tourist attractions, guides, local experiences and other tourism services. It will also support digital payments, ratings, reviews, verified information about service providers and a system for complaints.

The government plans to connect 23,000 tourism offerings to the network by the end of 2028. This includes 14,000 tourism experiences and 9,000 homestays. More than 1,000 tourism experiences are already available through the ONDC Network. These include 170 Archaeological Survey of India monuments and 29 museums.

Artificial intelligence will also be an important part of the new system. AI could help travellers find destinations, plan trips and access tourism services in different languages. The government also sees AI being used to create more personalised travel plans based on what a traveller wants to do.

"Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms and data-driven destination management can make tourism more accessible, responsive and personalised," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, according to PIB.

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The National Digital Tourism Stack will be developed in phases.

The first phase will run from October to December 2026. A pilot project is planned between January and June 2027. The government will then start expanding the network across the country from July 2027. The nationwide rollout is expected to continue until December 2028.

Tourism is an important part of India's economy and supports millions of jobs. In 2023-24, the sector contributed 5.22% to India's GDP and supported 8.46 crore jobs. The country also recorded 428.55 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025 and 2.53 crore foreign tourist visits. Tourism also brought in Rs 2,76,831 crore in foreign exchange earnings, according to PIB.



