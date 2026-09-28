Who Is Alexandr Wang? The Young AI Entrepreneur Behind Meta's $14.3 Billion Bet

Meta's $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI has once again put the company's young founder, Alexandr Wang, in the spotlight. But who is Wang, what did he study, and how did he build a major artificial intelligence company at such a young age?

Wang co-founded Scale AI in 2016, when he was 19. The company provides data and tools that help businesses develop and train artificial intelligence systems.

Alexandr Wang's Education

Wang was born in 1997 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and grew up in a family with a strong science and technology background. His parents were physicists who worked on weapons programmes for the US military.

He later joined the *Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study computer science and mathematics. However, he did not complete his degree. At 19, Wang left MIT to focus on building Scale AI.

His decision came at a time when artificial intelligence was developing rapidly and companies needed large amounts of high-quality data to train AI systems.

How Did Scale AI Grow?

Wang co-founded Scale AI with Lucy Guo in 2016. The company initially focused on providing data-labeling services for companies developing AI and machine-learning systems.

As demand for AI increased, Scale AI expanded its work with major technology companies and organisations. Its technology has been used for tasks such as preparing data needed to train AI models.

The company eventually became one of the major names in the AI industry, making Wang one of the youngest technology entrepreneurs to build a billion-dollar company.

Why Did Meta Invest $14.3 Billion In Scale AI?

In June 2025, Meta agreed to invest about $14.3 billion in Scale AI for a 49 per cent stake in the company. The deal valued Scale AI at roughly $29 billion.

The investment also brought Wang to Meta, where he took a senior role focused on the company's artificial intelligence efforts.

For students, Wang's story stands out because his path was different from the usual route of completing college and then starting a career. He left MIT at 19, built a company around an emerging technology and eventually became part of Meta's push to develop advanced AI.

His journey also shows why computer science, mathematics, AI and data skills are becoming increasingly important areas for students interested in technology careers.