Delhi To Ghaziabad in 8 minutes, Meerut in Under 50: Namo Bharat Gets Faster

Those who travel between Delhi and Meerut will soon have a faster option during the morning and evening rush hours. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services from November 16, reducing travel time on the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

The new limited-stop trains will cover the distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad in just eight minutes. Passengers travelling from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while the journey from Ghaziabad to Begumpul will take 28 minutes. The entire Delhi-Meerut corridor can be covered in less than 50 minutes.

Unlike regular Namo Bharat trains, the new services will stop at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram.

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Namo Bharat Fast Train Timings

The additional services will run during the morning and evening rush hours. In the morning, two trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8.30 am. In the evening, the trains will depart from both terminal stations at 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

The eight new services will run alongside the regular Namo Bharat trains. Existing services will continue to operate every 10 minutes, so the new trains will not affect their frequency.

Check Before Boarding

Since the fast trains will skip several stations, NCRTC has advised passengers to check the station display boards and listen to platform announcements before boarding. This will help commuters identify whether they are travelling on a fast or regular service.

The move also comes as the Namo Bharat corridor sees a rise in passenger numbers. It has recorded more than five crore passenger journeys so far, with the latest one crore journeys added in just 93 days. The corridor has been carrying an average of more than 32 lakh passenger journeys every month between August and October.

Also Read | New Namo Bharat Corridors To Link Delhi With Karnal, Bawal. Check Route

Namo Bharat Train Fares

Currently, the Namo Bharat Delhi to Meerut corridor is around 82 km long and has 16 stations. Some of the major stations along the route include New Ashok Nagar, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad and Meerut South.

A regular Namo Bharat journey from Delhi to Meerut takes around 58 minutes. Trains generally run every 10 to 15 minutes. Fares range from Rs 20 to Rs 210 for regular services. NCRTC has not announced any separate fare for new fast trains.