"Don't Touch Anyone's Head": Traveller Reveals 10 Things To Avoid In Thailand

Thailand is a popular travel destination for its beautiful beaches, bustling markets, temples, street food and lively nightlife. From exploring Bangkok to relaxing on the islands, the country has plenty to offer travellers. However, knowing a few local rules and travel tips can make a trip much easier.

A video making the rounds on Instagram features travel content creator Emilie Pomeroy sharing 10 things tourists should avoid doing while travelling in Thailand. From withdrawing small amounts of cash to missing out on local food, her tips cover practical travel advice as well as local customs.

10 Things You Should Not Do While Travelling In Thailand

1. Don't withdraw small amounts from ATMs

Emilie points out that ATMs in Thailand charge a 220 baht fee per withdrawal. Instead of taking out small amounts repeatedly, she suggests withdrawing a larger sum at once to avoid paying the fee multiple times.

2. Don't wash your own hair

The creator recommends visiting a local salon for a hair wash and blowout. According to her, it is a common service in Thailand and is available at affordable prices.

3. Don't forget mosquito repellent

Emilie suggests buying mosquito repellent locally, saying it works better than products travellers might bring from home. She adds that it is easily available at 7-Eleven stores.

4. Don't arrive without the right apps

Travellers should download Grab, which she recommends for getting around, instead of relying on Uber. She also mentions a website called whatappdoineed.com that helps travellers figure out which apps to download before a trip.

5. Don't touch anyone's head

The creator reminds tourists to respect local customs, explaining that the head is considered the most sacred part of the body in Thai culture.

6. Don't forget the tourist police number

She recommends saving 1155, the number for Thailand's tourist police, which offers English-language assistance to tourists.

7. Don't drive carelessly

The traveller warns against renting motorbikes without knowing how to ride them properly. She shares that she was once hit by a motorbike driven by a tourist on the wrong side of the road.

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8. Don't expect everyone to speak English

Emilie asks tourists to be patient with locals who do not speak English. She also points out that leaving negative restaurant reviews over language barriers is unfair, reminding visitors that Thai is the local language.

9. Don't forget to arrange mobile data

She recommends getting an eSIM before landing so travellers can access the internet as soon as they arrive. In her video, she also promotes an eSIM service and shares a discount code.

10. Don't order Pad Thai for every meal

While Pad Thai is a popular Thai dish, Emilie encourages visitors to explore regional food instead. Her suggestion is simple: ask locals what their area is known for and try something new.

How Did The Internet React?

The video also drew responses from people planning their own trips to Thailand. One user wrote, “Me saving this reel hoping one day I will go to Thailand.” Another one added, “Appreciate this... going to Thailand in 2 weeks.” “Saving because visiting Thailand is my dream,” read a comment.

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From practical tips about cash and transport to advice on respecting local customs, the video offers travellers a handy checklist to keep in mind before their next Thailand trip.