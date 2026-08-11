From Yash to Shahid Kapoor, Why Slovenia Is Suddenly On Indian Celebrities' Travel Radar

When you think of a celebrity-favourite holiday destination, what comes to your mind first? Switzerland, Paris, London and the Maldives, right? Well, it seems the celebrity travel map is getting a little more interesting.

There is a quieter European destination that has been making its way into Indian celebs' travel diaries. We are talking about Slovenia.

From Yash to Shahid Kapoor, our favourite actors have been spotted enjoying the European destination. Soaking in its picture-perfect landscapes, charming towns and laid-back holiday vibe. TBH, we can see why.

Slovenia packs a lot into one small country. From mountains and dreamy lake views to medieval castles and vineyards, the unusual combination of sea and hills is unbeatable.

Places to Visit in Slovenia

Ljubljana

The capital, Ljubljana, is a good starting point for travellers who want a mix of European architecture, cafes, culture and a slower city experience.

Photo: theslovenia.com

Lake Bled

If there is one Slovenian destination that has become almost synonymous with the country, it is Lake Bled. Picture this: an emerald lake, mountains in the background, a church-topped island and a medieval castle sitting above the water. Gives a complete Disney movie vibe.

Travellers can opt for a pletna boat to Bled Island or head up to Bled Castle for panoramic views.

Piran: Mediterranean Side Of Slovenia

Slovenia is not all mountains and lakes. Head towards the Adriatic coast and the landscape changes completely.

Piran, a charming coastal town, brings Mediterranean architecture, sea views and a more relaxed holiday mood.

Photo Credit: Slovania.info

Postojna Cave

For those looking beyond the usual European sightseeing circuit, Postojna Cave offers something completely different.

The vast underground cave system is one of Slovenia's best-known attractions, while nearby Predjama Castle adds a dramatic medieval stop to the itinerary.

Photo Credit: Slovania.info

Soca Valley

Then there is the Soca Valley, known for its striking emerald river and Alpine surroundings. The region is particularly suited to travellers who want hiking, outdoor activities and dramatic landscapes rather than simply sightseeing.

Photo credit: Slovania.info

Also Read | From Uttarakhand To Odisha: 10 Best Places To Visit In India This August

Best Time to Visit

For first-time travellers, the May to June or September to October window offers a perfect balance of comfortable weather, sightseeing and outdoor experiences. If you love snow and are a fan of skiing, the November-to-March window is for you.