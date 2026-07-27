36 Hours In Slovenia, One Of Europe's Most Underestimated Destinations

It might sound cliched, but the best holiday plans are usually the ones you didn't spend months to plan. It was inclement weather in Vienna that forced me to make up a backup plan in 30 minutes, and it took me one of the most beautiful lakes I've ever been to. I set out early, on a bus filled with backpackers, to a country I've always wanted to visit. The only country in the world that has the word 'love' in its name. A four-hour-plus ride brought me to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia that derives its name from the Slavic word 'lubljena' that translates to 'beloved'. It was clearly a case of love at first sight, and it began even before I reached my hotel.

Photo walk

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Google Maps estimated ten minutes from the bus station to my accommodation; it took me two hours to make time for what turned out to be a photo walk. That's probably the longest I've dragged a suitcase on any holiday. At the centre of it all is Tromostovje or Triple Bridge. It connects the historical medieval town on the southeastern bank with Preseren Square, Ljubljana's main square. It's where you will learn about Joze Plecnik, an architect who had a profound impact on Ljubljana's cityscape and was one of the best exponents of the Vienna Secession Style of Architecture (a type of Art Nouveau). His works earned UNESCO World Heritage Status (in 2021) for human-centric design. His vision transformed an old single-span bridge into the Triple Bridge in the early 1930s with striking stone balustrades and charming lamps.

Plecnik was not alone; Ivan Vurnik was another architect who was inspired by the Vienna Secession style to create a unique Slovenian style of architecture. Some of the photo stops along my long walk included the Cooperative Business Bank (that locals call Vurnik House) with its beautiful frescoes and the Cathedral of St Nicholas.

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The Mythical Symbol

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Power, courage and wisdom. Dragon legends that go back to the Greek times are everywhere in the Slovenian capital. It's an essential element in the city's identity and part of Ljubljana's coat of arms. One of the most fascinating legends I heard was that of the dragon slaying Saint George, the patron saint at Ljubljana Castle. These legends play out in one of the city's best-known landmarks - the Dragon Bridge.

A Lake For All Seasons

It was the stunning images of Lake Bled (that showed up when I googled Slovenia) that were the spark for my impromptu trip to Slovenia. It took me under an hour to reach Lake Bled from Ljubljana. There are numerous local operators (I used 'To Do in Slovenia') who organise day tours to Lake Bled; it's probably the best for first-timers with a packed schedule to explore one of Europe's most picturesque glacial lakes. You could start your Lake Bled experience with a boat ride that takes you to Bled Island in the very heart of the lake.

Follow the locals and make a wish after you ring the church bell on the island. The highlight of my visit was the 6 km loop around the lake. It's easy to lose track of time as you keep stopping for the perfect image of this emerald lake. The best shots are at sunrise and sunset, one reason why I resolved to come back and spend more time at this charming destination. My Lake Bled adventure ended with sweeping panoramas of the Lake and Julian Alps from the Bled Castle. This medieval castle is also home to a chapel and an immersive museum.

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Local Flavours

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Don't leave Lake Bled without sampling the local favourite - Kremina rezina, a butter pastry with thick vanilla cream, whipping cream and one more layer of pastry for the perfect finish. My food stops in Ljubljana, including Klobasarna, which serves Slovenia's trademark Carniolan Sausage with a fresh Kaiser roll, mustard and fresh horseradish. Most visitors also fall for the charms of Gostlina Sestica, a local legend since 1776 that serves a signature goulash and mushroom soup. I'd suggest a visit to a local supermarket like Mercator to stock up on local ingredients like the Bucno Olje (Pumpkin Seed Oil). It is also here that I tried Cockta, Slovenia's official cola that was launched in 1953 as an alternative to American colas.

My love for the Slovenian capital went into overdrive as I marvelled at the overhead views from Neboticnik, the city's first skyscraper and my final stop - Ljubljana Castle. I took in the views from the castle's Outlook Tower and ramparts. It was here that I resolved to be back in Slovenia, only next time it won't be an impromptu trip.