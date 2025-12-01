Austrian Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase In Forest, Ex-Lover Confesses

Stefanie Pieper, a beauty influencer from Austria, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly hid her body inside a suitcase and buried it in a forest, according to Austrian media on Sunday. Known for her makeup, fashion, and singing content, Pieper was 31 at the time of her death.

According to the Styrian State Police, Pieper went missing after returning home from a party on November 23. Austrian media said that after the party, she messaged a friend saying that she had arrived home safely but soon sent another message saying that she thought someone was in her stairwell.

Pieper's neighbours told the media that they heard arguments and allegedly saw the 31-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend in the building. Police said that when Pieper's relatives and coworkers were unable to reach her, they reported her missing.

Ex-Lover Arrested, Confesses To Murder

The police said that Pieper's ex-boyfriend was arrested in Slovenia after he was found near his burning car.

In a statement published last week, the Styrian State Police said that the man is believed to have travelled to Slovenia multiple times in his car. On November 24, the Slovenian police reported that a car caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the Austrian-Slovenian border. This car belonged to the man.

2 Relatives Of Accused Also Arrested

A report by Kronen Zeitung said that the accused was extradited to Austria, and during questioning, he agreed to cooperate with authorities.

The report said the man confessed that he strangled Pieper, hid her body inside the suitcase, and buried it in a Slovene forest. The accused later led authorities to the body.

Meanwhile, the Styrian State Police confirmed that two male relatives of the accused had also been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from Austrian media reports)