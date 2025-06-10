At Least 8 Feared Killed In Mass Shooting Incident At Austrian School

Several people have been shot dead at a school in Austria's Graz on Tuesday, local authorities have said. The police have reached the school after receiving a phone call over multiple gunshots being heard, they added.

Austria's Interior Ministry said there are "several fatalities", but did not specify the number. It did not give details of how many were students and how many faculty. There is also no immediate confirmation on the number of people who have been injured in the mass shooting.

The mass shooting incident happened at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school. Local news channels are citing unnamed officials, claiming that at least eight people have been killed in the incident. They also claim that the shooter then died by suicide, however authorities are yet to confirm this.

"Special forces are among those sent to the high school after a call was received at 10 am (local time). Authorities are working to get an overview of what has happened," police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said.

At 11:30 am (local time), the Graz police wrote on social media platform X that the school have been evacuated and both students and staff have been moved to a secure location. They also confirmed that there is no further danger at the site, declaring the area "secure".

Graz, a city of just over 300,000 people, is located approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Vienna, the country's capital. It is the second-largest city in Austria.

