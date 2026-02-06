Study In Europe: Republic Of Slovenia Offers Scholarships To Indian Students For 2026-2027

Europe Scholarship 2026: The Republic of Slovenia is offering scholarships to Indian students for the 2026-2027 academic year. The programme provides a tuition fee waiver for a minimum of three months and up to a maximum of ten months. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official website studyinslovenia.si.

The Centre of the Republic of Slovenia for Mobility and European Educational and Training Programmes (CMEPIUS) will oversee the application process. Students must submit their applications by March 20, 2026.

How To Apply

Students should first check with their institution's international relations office to confirm whether an Erasmus+ bilateral agreement is already signed with the host institution in Slovenia.

Once the agreement is in place, you may proceed with your mobility application at your home institution or begin preparing the required documents. These include the Learning Agreement for study mobility and the Training Agreement for internships. Staff applicants will need a Mobility Agreement for Teaching or Training. These documents are essential before beginning the mobility period.

Indian students applying to study in Slovenia must also secure a visa or residence permit and be prepared to provide any additional information requested. An acceptance letter from the host institution is mandatory to initiate the application process.

What Are Other Ways To Study In Republic of Slovenia?

Another way to study in the Republic of Slovenia is by enrolling in summer schools and short-term courses. Slovenian higher education institutions offer a wide range of summer programmes, many of which are already well-known internationally. You can also choose the Summer School of Slovene Language, where you'll have the opportunity to learn the local language while exploring Slovenia's beautiful landscapes and warm, welcoming culture.