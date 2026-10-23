Canadian High Diver Becomes First Woman To Dive From A Free-Standing Iceberg

Canadian high diver Molly Carlson has achieved a unique milestone by becoming the first woman to dive from a free-standing iceberg. The 28-year-old performed a backward dive from a height of around 15 metres into the freezing waters of the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Twillingate, Newfoundland, Canada, according to NBC Boston.

The achievement is featured in the documentary Red Bull Iceberg Dive, which follows Carlson's journey from preparing for the challenge to completing the historic jump.

Carlson, who is from Thunder Bay, Ontario, is one of the world's leading cliff divers and regularly competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. However, diving from an iceberg presented a different set of challenges.

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Unlike a regular diving platform, an iceberg can move, crack, or even turn over without warning. These risks made it difficult to find a suitable iceberg that could safely support the dive.

The project required months of preparation. Carlson trained in cold water, tested specialised wetsuits and learned ice-climbing techniques with Canadian climber Will Gadd, who helped guide the effort. The team also spent considerable time searching for a stable iceberg before attempting the dive.

In the documentary, Carlson explained that icebergs are incredibly dangerous. Despite having experience diving from heights of more than 20 metres, Carlson admitted that the iceberg challenge pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She described it as the scariest thing she had ever done.

The dive took place in June after years of planning. Speaking to CBC Sports, Carlson said the idea had been in development for around four years. One of the motivations behind the project was to showcase Canada's natural beauty.

However, reaching Newfoundland did not guarantee that the dive would take place. The team had to wait for suitable weather, manageable ocean swells, and a stable iceberg before deciding to proceed.

When the moment finally arrived, Carlson completed the backward dive into the icy water. The successful jump left her filled with excitement.

Describing the experience to CBC Sports, she said she felt as though she had been in the air for around 10 minutes. She called the jump the dive of her dreams.

Beyond setting a record, Carlson said the project carried a broader message about confronting fear. The athlete has openly spoken about her experiences with anxiety and believes that bravery does not mean getting rid of fear altogether. Instead, it means learning to move forward despite being afraid.

With this achievement, Carlson has added another milestone to her career by becoming the first woman to complete a dive from a free-standing iceberg in the icy waters off Newfoundland.