Naxals Wiped Out In Forests But '<i>Dimagi</i> Naxals Hide Among Us': PM Modi In Bastar On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated Diwali with security forces deployed in anti-Maoists operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, describing the occasion as special as it marked the first Diwali since the huge success against the Maoist threat which ended it.

However, PM Modi in a clear reference to recent agitations that were allegedly backed by elements who want to create chaos in the country, said that while Maoists have been wiped out in the forests, the threat from "dimagi Naxals" is real as "they have infiltrated into many political organisations."

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special. This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," PM Modi said, adding that the danger has not yet fully passed.

"Friends, amidst these successes, there is one more thing we must keep in mind. While the armed Naxalites have been eliminated, 'dimagi Naxals' have taken control of various organisations. Even today, they continue to incite people against the Constitution and democracy. These ideological Naxalites have infiltrated several political parties and diverse organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the nation's security," PM Modi said.

According to the prime minister, while the achievements serve as an inspiration, they are not the end, rather they are "a launchpad for a new journey, a flight that will embody the dreams of the nation, dreams that our generations have cherished for centuries."