Students Turn Old Barbershop Into Museum Honouring Illinois' First Black Voter

A group of high school students in El Paso, Illinois, has helped turn an old, neglected building into a museum dedicated to an important moment in American history. The museum honours David Strother, who became the first Black person to vote in Illinois after the 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, according to PEOPLE.

Called the Project XV Museum, it is located in the same building where Strother once ran a barbershop with his brother. The idea came from local students who wanted to share his story and explain the history of voting rights.

The project began when local history teacher Michael Melick asked his students to research a person buried in a nearby cemetery. One student chose David Strother, whose contribution to voting rights was not widely known among the class.

After learning about his life, Melick took the students to see the old building that once housed Strother's barbershop. He asked them what they would do with the property if they owned it.

Some students suggested turning it into a museum dedicated to Strother and the history of voting rights. The building's owner, Tabitha Arnold-Nowark, supported the idea, and work on the Project XV Museum began.

Young volunteers also helped prepare the building by removing dirt, bricks and other waste.

Who Was David Strother

According to the museum, Strother was born in Missouri in 1843. His mother, Leah, was an educated woman who bought her family's freedom from slavery.

As a young man, Strother worked on Mississippi River steamboats. During the Civil War, he served as a cook for the 17th Illinois Infantry.

He later moved to El Paso, where he became a barber. His mother and brother also moved to the area.

On April 4, 1870, Strother went to vote in a local election shortly after the 15th Amendment took effect. However, election officials initially questioned whether he was allowed to vote.

After checking the newly introduced constitutional provision, officials allowed him to cast his ballot. This made him the first Black person to vote in Illinois following the amendment's ratification. His brother Charles also voted that day, becoming the state's second Black voter under the new law.

Museum Highlights Strother's Contribution To History

The restored building now allows visitors to learn about Strother's historic vote and the long fight for voting rights in America.

Museum board member Barb Lancaster told the Chicago Tribune that the idea for the museum came from a student.

Nikita Richards-Calahan, the museum's vice president, explained that the building was important to African American history.

Brian Ulrich, the museum's curator, said Strother appeared to have been highly respected in his community. He pointed to Strother's lengthy obituary as evidence of the respect he received. Newspapers also reported that his funeral was among the largest ever held in El Paso.