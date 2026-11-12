Bomb Hoax Names Amitabh Bachchan's Home After Bulletproof Glass Upgrade

Security agencies in Mumbai were put on alert after a new email threatened to blow up multiple locations in the city, including the Mayor's Office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Bomb disposal squads and security teams then inspected the premises mentioned in the email. Their checks turned up nothing suspicious.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jalsa' Home In Mumbai Gets 2nd Bomb Threat In 2 Weeks

The message follows a string of similar emails in recent weeks. On November 6, Bachchan also received an email threatening bomb blasts at his Mumbai home. Police said nothing suspicious was found during searches of his bungalow, Jalsa.

On October 23, an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi threatened blasts at her office in the BMC headquarters, Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, which is scheduled for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The email also warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Mr Bachchan's Juhu home between October 31 and November 27.

A search of the Mayor's Office on October 23 also found nothing suspicious. A later email named the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Stock Exchange and Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa.

The latest threat comes after the 84-year-old actor was seen greeting his fans outside his residence from behind bulletproof glass. Every Sunday, fans gather around his bungalow, and Bachchan greets them. This time, he waved to the crowd while standing behind a transparent bulletproof shield that had been placed on a raised platform.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and several security personnel were also seen close to him during the appearance.

Police are still investigating the emails. For now, the checks have found no danger at any of the places named, and security has been kept in place across the city.