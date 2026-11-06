Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jalsa' Home In Mumbai Gets 2nd Bomb Threat In 2 Weeks

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has received a fresh email threatening bomb blasts at his Mumbai home, the police said on Friday. Police said nothing suspicious was found during searches of his bungalow, Jalsa.

According to police, the mail was also marked to the Bombay High Court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Nothing suspicious was found during searches there, the police said.

The officials have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender.

Bachchan had earlier received a threat mail on October 23.

The mail, also marked to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home between October 31 and November 27.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at Jalsa during a Sunday 'darshan', in Mumbai on May 3, 2026

Photo Credit: ANI

The mail, which made references to 'Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Race Course area.

The threat had forced the 84-year-old actor to greet his fans outside his residence from behind the bulletproof glass.

The actor, during his ritual of interacting with the fans who gather around his bungalow every Sunday, was seen waving at them while he was standing behind a transparent bulletproof shell that was installed on an elevated platform. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, and several security personnel were also seen around him as he made the appearance outside his house.