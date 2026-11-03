Rs 60,000 Rent, Rs 75,000 For Travel: Engineer Couple Shares Their Monthly Spending In Bengaluru

While many young professionals struggle to manage monthly expenses, a Bengaluru couple has drawn attention after sharing how they spend nearly Rs 1.73 lakh a month. Shubhi Khandelwal and her husband, both senior software engineers, recently posted their detailed budget on social media.

The most surprising part of their budget is their love for travelling. The couple spends around Rs 75,000 every month on trips, which is nearly Rs 9 lakh in a year. Their other expenses include Rs 60,000 for rent and maintenance, Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 for groceries and Rs 8,000 for house help and medical costs.

They also keep aside money for weekend outings, shopping and travel within the city. Despite their high monthly spending, the couple said they continue to save and invest in Indian and US markets.

On Instagram, Shubhi Khandelwal also explained why some of their monthly expenses are higher. She said their Rs 60,000 rent depends on the area and the society. Their grocery bill is also high because they buy protein rich food items such as whey protein, Greek yoghurt and paneer.

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The travelling cost of around Rs 75,000 is based on the money they have spent on trips together over the past two years. Shubhi also shared that people do not need special tools to keep track of their spending. They can use simple options like phone notes or Excel sheets, or try free apps such as Money Manager, Monefy, Wallet and Spendee. She added that tracking expenses does not mean counting every rupee or asking each other to pay back small amounts.

While Shubhi Khandelwal and her husband spend around Rs 1.73 lakh every month on rent, travel and groceries in Bengaluru, another couple from the city earlier shared how much they spent to move to Goa in search of a peaceful life. Interestingly, their moving costs is nearly Rs 75,000, which Shubhi spends on travel every month.

Radhika and Ekansh shared paying Rs 15,000 to move out of their society and store their belongings, while sending their luggage to Goa cost another Rs 24,000. Their road trip, including car service, petrol and other charges, cost Rs 10,000. While searching houses for three weeks, they spent Rs 45,000 on temporary stays.

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Their food costs were Rs 12,000. They also spent Rs 5000 on petrol while looking at houses. Setting up their new home, including AC, washing machine and plumbing work, cost another Rs 9500. In total, their moving expenses was around Rs 75,500. They feel the amount was worth spending to start a new life in Goa.