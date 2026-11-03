Vande Bharat Vs Rajdhani: How The New Sleeper Train Fixed One Common AC 3-Tier Complaint

Indian Railways has been making several changes to improve the train travel experience for passengers. From upgraded interiors and better seating arrangements to improved facilities, newer trains are being designed with passenger comfort in mind.

However, a common complaint among passengers travelling in AC 3-tier coaches of older trains, including Rajdhani, has been about the berths located close to the coach entrance and toilet area. These seats often see people moving in and out, vendors passing through, and the coach door opening and closing repeatedly. For passengers trying to sleep, especially during overnight journeys, this can be uncomfortable.

Now, travel content creator Dhananjay Kumar has highlighted how Vande Bharat Sleeper appears to have addressed this issue through its design. In an Instagram video, he compared the arrangement in older trains with the new sleeper train and pointed out a feature that could make a difference for passengers travelling near the coach gate.

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He highlighted how the Vande Bharat Sleeper addresses this concern. The creator showed the sliding door fitted near the entrance and highlighted the additional space between the passenger berths and the gate.

He also pointed out that the berths are positioned away from the entrance, so passengers can lie down without being disturbed by people passing through the area.

The video has received positive reactions from social media users.

A user wrote, "Good design to improve comfort."

Another one added, "Nice move. Should be copied in every train."

"A big improvement for passengers," read a comment.

Many others also praised the interiors and the overall design of Vande Bharat Sleeper.

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