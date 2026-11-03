Video: This Train Ride Reminds Priyanka Chopra Fans Of Her Popular Show <i>Citadel</i>

One of the best ways to see a place is going by train. You can sit back, watch different landscapes go by and take in the beauty of your surroundings. Sometimes, it can even remind you of a movie or television series.



This was the same with some Priyanka Chopra fans, who compared a content creator's train journey from Chicago to San Francisco to a scene from the Prime Video show Citadel, which featured the actor. Content creator Chris Tinaa dropped the video of her 54-hour train journey in the US. She chose the train as she was unwilling to put her film cameras through airport security once more.



Content Creator's Train Journey



Chris Tinaa admitted that flying was an easier option, but she did not have any regrets about going by train just because of the magnificent views she saw. From forested valleys to dusty landscapes, Chris Tinaa saw it all while travelling.



“More than two days across the US, changing landscapes outside the window and plenty of time to just watch the world go by,” she wrote in the caption.



In the comments section, the content creator mentioned that it cost her $112 (Rs 10,610) to travel by coach from Chicago to San Francisco via Amtrak, the national rail operator in the US. She said she booked her ticket early so she could save money.





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How Did Social Media React?



Some people compared the clip to the opening scene from Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, which also took place on a train. “Reminds me of the train crash in Citadel,” one person wrote.



Others said that taking the train was a peaceful option. “Genuinely every Amtrak ride I've been on everyone feels at peace, like, yeah slower than flying , but sometimes slow is ok,” another commented.



“I need to do this,” a comment read.



Another user questioned why trains were not more popular. “I drove across the US three times and always wondered why trains are not used that much... The country is so beautiful and different, just a joy to watch all the differences from state to state... “ they wrote.



Amtrak operates on 21,000 miles in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. It offers over 300 trains each day to more than 500 destinations.

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