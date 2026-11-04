Video: What Does The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Look Like At Night?

A content creator has shared how the Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express looks at night. Giving a view of the coaches, the video highlighted the unique features of the train. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express features improved safety features and comfortable interiors. The train also has illuminated coaches.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express At Night

Content creator Vidit Vaswani dropped a video of the nighttime view of the train. The video highlights the modern design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The overhead lights make it easy for passengers to move around at night. The heavy curtains provide privacy. “The illuminated coaches, modern design, and impressive exterior create a spectacular sight under the night sky. A truly special moment for every railway enthusiast and train lover!” the caption read.

“Modern Indian Railways looks even more spectacular after dark,” the content creator added. In the comments section, he revealed that the video was shot on the Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Several users reacted to the clip with red heart and fire emojis.

Watch the full video below:



Also Read: Vande Bharat vs Rajdhani: How The New Sleeper Train Fixed One Common AC 3-Tier Complaint



Woman Praises Vande Bharat's Safety Features

The Bengaluru Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1. Since then, several videos have been circulating on social media highlighting the modern features of the train. One content creator, Divya Saha, praised the safety features offered by the train, including the CCTV cameras, locked doors and well lit corridors. She said in her video that these features will help women who are travelling alone feel more secure on night journeys.

The locked doors stop ticketless passengers from entering the compartments at night. Diya said that the cleanliness of the washrooms was maintained on the train as well.

The Bengaluru Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run six days a week. The journey between the two cities will take almost 16 hours.There will be no service from Bengaluru on Mondays and from Mumbai on Tuesdays. The train will stop at eight stations - Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.



Also Read: "This Is What Women Need": Traveller Praises New Vande Bharat Sleeper's Safety Features