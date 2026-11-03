Telangana Woman Stranded In Muscat Returns Home After KTR's Intervention

A Telangana woman who was allegedly cheated by overseas recruitment agents, stranded in Muscat and unable to return home after months of hardship, has reunited with her family following the intervention of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Tuppudu Lakshmi, a resident of Kodangal constituency, met KTR at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday and thanked him for helping secure her return to India after a prolonged ordeal abroad.

A widow, Lakshmi had travelled to Muscat seeking employment to support her family and provide for her only son, Raju.

However, the job she was promised allegedly turned out to be different from what had been offered by the recruitment agent. Her employers allegedly withheld her passport, denied her wages and refused to let her return to India.

According to her family, Lakshmi was also subjected to harassment and confinement. The agent who facilitated her employment allegedly stopped responding to calls and demanded Rs 2 lakh to arrange her return. With her phone and communication facilities reportedly restricted, she struggled to contact her family.

She eventually managed to reach her son through a neighbour's internet connection and narrated her plight.

Desperate to bring his mother home, Raju approached KTR on September 29 and sought his intervention.

Following the appeal, KTR contacted members of the BRS Oman NRI wing and also wrote to the Telangana government, urging officials to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Muscat and provide the necessary assistance for her repatriation.

KTR assured Raju that he would make every effort to bring his mother back safely. According to the family, that promise was fulfilled within a month.

Overwhelmed with emotion after returning home, Lakshmi met KTR and expressed her gratitude for his efforts.

"KTR Anna promised my son that he would bring me back within a month. He kept his word and brought me home. I can never forget what he has done for me and my family. My heartfelt thanks to KTR Anna," an emotional Laxmi said after meeting the leader and thanking him for securing her return.