Medical Staff Help Pregnant Woman Cross Flooded Stream To Reach Ambulance In Telangana

Demonstrating commitment to emergency medical service, two 108 ambulance Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) crossed a swollen stream to reach a pregnant woman experiencing labour pains in Chilakaguda village of Asifabad mandal on Monday in Telangana.

The woman's family called the 108 emergency service after she developed labour pains and ambulances from Kerameri and Rebbena were dispatched to assist her. However, the emergency vehicles could not proceed beyond the Ada Dasnapur stream because of the water flow.

With the woman requiring urgent medical attention, the emergency medical technicians Ramana and Praful crossed the stream and reached her. They subsequently helped transport her by motorcycle to the location of the waiting ambulance.

She was then shifted to the Government Hospital in Asifabad and admitted for medical treatment.

The efforts of the two medical technicians have drawn appreciation from villagers, who praised their determination of medical staff who ensure that the woman receives medical attention despite the difficult terrain.

The incident has once again brought attention to the difficulties faced by residents of remote tribal and rural habitations in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in the state.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent months. In August, a seven-month-pregnant woman from Kolamguda in Kerameri Mandal had to be carried on a stretcher across a flooded stream by villagers to access medical care.

In September, another pregnant woman in Sirpelli village required a bullock cart to reach a waiting ambulance because of poor road conditions.