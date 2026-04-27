Woman Goes Into Labour On Train To Bengaluru, Passengers Help Deliver Baby

Two women passengers helped deliver a baby boy aboard a Bengaluru-bound train after a pregnant traveller went into labour mid-journey, before medical assistance could arrive.

The incident took place on April 26 on Train No. 16586 (Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express). The woman, identified as Ponnamma, was travelling towards Mysuru when she began experiencing severe labour pain.

As her condition worsened, the train was halted at BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district to arrange medical assistance.

With a delay in the arrival of an ambulance and medical personnel, two muslim co-passengers stepped in and assisted in the delivery inside the train's toilet.

Railway staff coordinated emergency support and arranged for an ambulance at Bantwal railway station. Officials, including Aruna SS from Hassan and Shankaramurthy from Krishnarajanagar, helped manage the situation on the ground.

The woman delivered a premature baby boy before medical help arrived. Both the mother and newborn were later shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

Doctors said both are stable, though the newborn remains under observation.