Telangana Woman, 2 Lovers Kill Husband, Throw Body Into Lake To Stage It As Crash

A woman, along with her two lovers, allegedly murdered her husband and threw his body into a lake to make it look like an accident. The Banswada police cracked the case and arrested all three accused.

The victim has been identified as Chakali, alias Gummadi Kashiram (26), a daily-wage labourer from Hanmajipet village in Banswada mandal.

According to police, on the night of October 23, 2026, Kashiram was found dead at Pachera Cheruvu ( Pond) on the outskirts of Hanmajipet. Initially, based on a complaint from his father, Chakali Bhumayya, a suspicious death case was registered at Banswada Police Station.

However, during the investigation and after the preliminary post-mortem report, police confirmed it to be a murder and altered the section to 103 BNS.

Police intensified the investigation, examined the scene of the offence, recorded witness statements and relied on technical evidence.

On October 30, acting on credible information, police apprehended three persons from Hanmajipet village. The accused were identified as Chintakindi Ramu (26), a daily-wage labourer; Pasupula Santhosh (25), a tractor driver; both residents of Hanmajipet; and Gummadi Savitha (25), wife of the deceased.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police said Savitha had illicit affairs with Ramu and Santhosh. To get rid of her husband, she hatched a conspiracy with them.

As per the plan, on the night of October 23, they took Kashiram out on the pretext of consuming liquor. When he was heavily intoxicated, Ramu strangled him with a nylon rope while Santhosh held his hands to prevent him from escaping.

Later, they dumped the body in Panchera Cheruvu and tried to destroy the evidence.

The police have seized mobile phones and other material used in the crime.

A case has been registered under Sections 103, 238 r/w 3(5) BNS. The accused were produced before the court for judicial remand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)