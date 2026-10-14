20 Arrested For Attacking Telangana Police During Drugs Probe

Telangana Police have arrested 20 villagers in connection with an alleged attack on police personnel who were investigating a ganja-related case in Vaipet village of the Sirikonda mandal in Adilabad district.

The incident, which occurred on October 10, left five police personnel injured and resulted in damage to a government vehicle and police communication equipment.

According to police, a team of five personnel, including Ichoda Circle Inspector C.H. Ramesh and Constable Battula Shivaprasad, had visited the village as part of an investigation into a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police alleged that a group of villagers attacked the personnel with stones and sticks, pelted stones at their vehicle and forcibly confined them at the village sarpanch's residence. The group also allegedly threatened the officers and damaged government property and a mobile phone and a case-related file were snatched during the incident.

The injured personnel included Circle Inspector Ramesh, who sustained injuries to his shoulder, Constable Shivaprasad, who suffered a fracture, ASI Rathod Baliram, AR Head Constable Bhimrao and AR Constable Gangaram.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shivaprasad, Sirikonda police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Police arrested seven accused on October 12 and produced them before a court for judicial remand. Another 13 people, including village sarpanch Chikram Ramu, were arrested on October 13, taking the total number of arrests to 20.

The investigation is being conducted by the Ichoda Police Inspector, and further inquiries are underway to establish the involvement of others.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan warned that attacks on personnel performing their lawful duties and damage to government property would invite strict legal action.

Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.