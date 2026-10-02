Telangana Nursing Student Was Choked To Death For Rejecting Advances: Cops

Police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of 18-year-old BS Nursing student I Harini, whose death in Vengannapalem village of Julurupadu mandal in Telangana was initially treated as a suspicious death.

Harini was found dead at her home on September 22. Police initially registered a case after receiving information about the circumstances of her death.

However, a post-mortem examination subsequently indicated that she had died due to strangulation, following which the case was altered to murder in the relevant section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, Harini was allegedly strangled with a wire. Investigators subsequently identified D Pavan Kumar as the main accused and launched a search for him. Police have now taken him into custody, bringing the investigation to a significant stage.

Kothagudem DSP L Adinarayana said the investigation indicated that Pavan Kumar had been pursuing Harini and allegedly killed her after she rejected his advances.

Police suspect that the accused used a bike clutch wire in the attack before fleeing the scene.

Police said the investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The accused is now in police custody, and further legal proceedings will follow.

Harini was pursuing a BSc Nursing degree at a private college in the Khammam district.

Her father passed away a few years ago, after which her mother, Rajeshwari, took up daily-wage labour to sustain the household and fund Harini and her younger sister's education.

As the elder of two daughters, Harini had returned to her village during her college holidays shortly before her death.