Telangana Man, Accused In YouTuber Wife's Murder, Hacked To Death

A man, who had murdered his YouTuber wife six months ago, was brutally hacked to death in full public view by an unidentified man in Telangana's Nizamabad town on Thursday, police said.

In broad daylight murder, Haribabu (26) was repeatedly attacked by the assailant with a sickle at Raja Rajendra crossroads. The killing was captured on the CCTV camera.

The victim, who was stabbed nine times within 10 seconds, died on the spot.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that there were three persons in the car and one of them attacked Haribabu, who was selling corn on a pushcart.

A youth, apparently armed with sickle used to cut coconuts, lunged out of the car and attacked Haribabu when he was taking water from roadside chat shop.

After the killing, the assailant boarded the car and sped away.

Haribabu was the accused in the murder of his wife Vaishnavi (19), a YouTuber.

On March 17, 2026, he had stabbed his four-month-pregnant wife to death over unmet dowry demands at their residence in Madhapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district.

Haribabu, who was working in a Korutla-based hospital, had allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife, killing her on the spot. He fled the scene soon after allegedly committing the gruesome murder.

Haribabu was in a relationship with Vaishnavi and married her last year.

The deceased used to run a YouTube channel titled ‘Vaishu Amma' along with her husband. The channel had more than 50,000 followers with nearly 200 videos.

He, however, was harassing her for dowry. He was on the run after killing his wife but was later arrested by the police.

After being released on bail recently, Haribabu had shifted to Nizamabad and was staying there with his mother. He was selling corn for his livelihood.

Police shifted his body to Government General Hospital for postmortem examination.

A police officer said they have registered a case and launched an investigation. The investigators were analysing the CCTV footage to gather clues about the accused.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)