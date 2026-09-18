"He Murdered Her": Man Kills Brother-In-Law For Killing YouTuber Sister

In a shocking incident of suspected revenge killing, a man who was accused of murdering his four-months-pregnant wife was hacked to death in Telangana's Nizamabad on Thursday.

According to the police, the attack took place at around 5 pm, when Chittari Haribabu was near a roadside eatery.

A group of three to four people arrived in a car. One person allegedly got out, followed Haribabu and attacked him on the neck and head with a knife used for cutting coconuts.

"Three to four people arrived in a car. One person got out, followed Haribabu and attacked him on the neck and head with a knife used for cutting coconuts," the ACP said.

Haribabu suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. His body was shifted to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, for post-mortem examination.

Haribabu, 26, had been accused in the murder case of his wife, YouTuber Gandham Vaishnavi, who was found dead at her residence in Jagtial district on March 17 of this year.

Vaishnavi was four months pregnant at the time of her killing, and her family had alleged that she was subjected to harassment over additional dowry, following which police registered a murder case against Haribabu. He was arrested and was released on bail in July this year.

It is alleged that Vaishnavi's brother Santosh was behind the brutal public hacking of Haribabu.

A selfie video claiming responsibility for Haribabu's killing is now viral on social media. In the video, Santosh allegedly said, "I killed the man who murdered my sister." He also said he was going to surrender at a police station and appealed to the public for support.

In the video, Santosh reportedly said he had waited for the government to deliver justice but believed no action had been taken.

He claimed he encountered Haribabu in Nizamabad while travelling for other work and attacked him after recognising him.

He also said he carried weapons for his safety and that he had a wife and children.

Santosh further appealed to people to help him avoid the death penalty, saying, "I have a wife and children. Please support me and help me come out safely."

In the video which is subject to police verification the alleged accused repeated that he had killed the person he believed was responsible for his sister's death and said he was surrendering to police.

The killing of Vaishnavi had shocked Telangana, and now the revenge killing has further brought the attention to the shocking murder of a pregnant woman followed by the suspected revenge killing.

Meanwhile, police have launched a detailed investigation and are hunting for those who killed Haribabu in public view.