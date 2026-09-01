AK-47s, Pistols, And 19,000 Bullets Stolen From Army Cantonment In Telangana

A large cache of weapons and ammunition had gone missing from an Army storage barrack in the Secunderabad Cantonment, Telangana. The weapons have since been recovered.

The Army had placed the entire cantonment area on high alert, and police had launched a special investigation to trace those responsible.

According to sources, the missing haul included five assault rifles, of which four were AK-series rifles, along with seven pistols, 21 magazines and close to 19,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons were taken after the doors of an arms storage barrack at the Madras Regiment in Secunderabad were broken open.

Police sources said they suspect more than two people were involved in the theft, given the level of familiarity with the premises that the act would have required. Questions have also been raised about the lack of adequate security around the weapons storage facility.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Bolarum Police Station, which is part of the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate Zone in Hyderabad.