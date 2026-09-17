"Periyar Was Against Sanatana," Says VCK Minister, Vijay's TVK Distances Itself

Tamil Nadu's Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on Thursday said that social reformer and Dravidian icon 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy was against Sanatana Dharma, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of 'Periyar', Arasu, a senior Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, said that the reformist leader had no compromise against Sanatana Dharma.

He said his party, which helped Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) form government earlier this year, would take a vow to protect Tamil Nadu from Sanatana Dharma.

ALSO READ | "Sanatana Dharma Should Be...": Udhayanidhi Stalin At It Again, BJP Hits Back

BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy reacted sharply, saying that Arasu was making such remarks for "political gains and cheap publicity".

"Nobody can eradicate Sanatana Dharma," he told NDTV.

He also said that Arasu's ally, Vijay, has to clarify the remarks.

"He (Arasu) is a minister and should talk responsibly. If he is not responsible enough, I think Chief Minister Vijay has to call him and ask him to behave properly," he said.

"If it is not so, then we will take it that this government wants these supporters who are hating the Hindu religion," Thirupathy added.

TVK Distances Itself

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK, which made a stunning electoral debut in the 2026 assembly elections, distanced itself from Arasu's remarks.

"Let's be clear that he has not talked as our minister. He belongs to a different party," TVK's spokesperson Amerikai Narayanan told NDTV.

"We are very clear. Our Chief Minister, unlike the Dravidian model government, has wished the Tamil Nadu people on Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi," he said, striking a secular note.

"We believe in Periyar but not his anti-God statements," he added.