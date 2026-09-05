Raids At DMK Leader KN Nehru's Premises, 3rd Time Under TVK Government

The Directorate Of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at 19 locations related to DMK Leader and Former Minister KN Nehru in connection with alleged irregularities in providing tenders in the Municipality Administration and Water Supply Department.

Earlier in 2025, the Enforcement Directorate, after searches, alleged irregularities in tender manipulation and cash-for-job scams amounting to nearly Rs 1,020 Crore. In 2025, ED also sent communication to the DMK, which led the Tamil Nadu Government to initiate action against former Minister KN Nehru. Later, KN Nehru approached the Madras High Court. However, with court direction, the TVK government registered an FIR based on ED communication in June. Meanwhile, KN Nehru's review plea is pending before the court.

Now DVAC, based on FIR, is conducting searches across 19 locations in Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore. DMK Leader MK Stalin calls DVAC action politically motivated.

"A case is currently being heard in the High Court, while the Assembly session is also underway. In this situation, the TVK government has carried out the search operation against DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru, purely for political reasons. The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware that, in order to form the government, MLAs from other parties were made to resign and were inducted into their party right inside the Assembly premises, amounting to horse-trading. They are also aware that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption did not even register an FIR on the complaints related to this. As this trend continues, becoming a dark chapter in Indian democracy, this "Reels Government" has once again resorted to diversionary tactics. KN Nehru and the DMK will not be intimidated by such theatrics of the new government. We will face everything through the path of law and emerge victorious," MK Stalin wrote on X.

Meanwhile, TVK defends DVAC action, saying there will be strict legal action by whoever was involved in corruption.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had mentioned he has three files on his table regarding corruption from the previous government, and at the appropriate time the government will take action. DMK also challenged TVK to take action. After TVK formed a government, DVAC conducted searches in the premises related to former minister E Velu, V Senthilbalaji and now former minister KN Nehru.