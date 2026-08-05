Will R Madhavan Ever Join Politics? <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Answers After Vijay's Tamil Nadu Win

Actor R Madhavan is looking forward to the release of his new Tamil film GDN, based on the life of legendary engineer and philanthropist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.

In a recent interaction with director KS Ravikumar, the Dhurandhar star weighed in on present day politics in Tamil Nadu after Chief Minister Vijay's victory in the state assemly polls and if he would ever take the political plunge. "There are a lot of good things that are happening," he said.

When Ravikumar probed him further stating that it was joyous to see someone who was part of the film industry - one of their own colleagues - as Chief Minister of the state, Madhavan said, "Yes, to see the political landscape change so quickly and to see how it's possible (for Vijay to win his debut elections) has given us the belief that change can happen. I know Vijay very well - I can proudly say that my friend Vijay has become CM Vijay!"

The Manmandhan Anbu filmmaker went on to talk about how even the Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was part of the film fraternity. In fact, it was Udhayanidhi, who produced Manmandhu Anbu, and Ravikumar recalled how the DMK heir was present on the sets throughout the shooting of the film. "Inban (Udhayanidhi's son) used to be four years old and I recall him sitting on my lap and taking photos. Today, he has also become a big shot. I'm really proud. If the politics is healthy and they do good for the people, then I'll be really happy," smiled Ravikumar.

Madhavan agreed with the filmmaker and said, "Politics is a very double-edged sword. You'll get scolded even if you do good and you'll get scolded even if you make mistakes. No matter what you do, there will be one group that looks at it negatively."

When Ravikumar commented that he seemed to be a little interested in politics, Madhavan shot back, "Absolutely no interest!"

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