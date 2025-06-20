Karnataka Man Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death, Then Kills Self

- A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife in Badagundi village, Karnataka
- The man then died by suicide, according to local officials
- Police suspect a domestic issue caused the alleged murder-suicide
A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife to death in their home in Karnataka's Badagundi village, and then died by suicide, officials said on Friday. The incident came to light this morning when neighbors, alarmed by the silence and closed doors, alerted local authorities.
The man, Thimmappa Mulya, alleged strangled his wife, Jayanti.
Police suspect that a domestic issue led to the alleged murder-suicide. However, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause, they said.
A case has been registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station, officials said.
Jayanti, a native of Badagundi, and Thimmappa, a resident of Mittamajalu, had been married for 15 years.
Family members of the couple said Jayanti was pregnant, and her baby shower ceremony was scheduled on July 2.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
