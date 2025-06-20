Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Karnataka Man Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death, Then Kills Self

Police suspect that a domestic issue led to the alleged murder-suicide. However, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Karnataka Man Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death, Then Kills Self
The man, Thimmappa Mulya, alleged strangled his wife, Jayanti.
  • A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife in Badagundi village, Karnataka
  • The man then died by suicide, according to local officials
  • Police suspect a domestic issue caused the alleged murder-suicide
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Bantwal:

A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife to death in their home in Karnataka's Badagundi village, and then died by suicide, officials said on Friday. The incident came to light this morning when neighbors, alarmed by the silence and closed doors, alerted local authorities.

The man, Thimmappa Mulya, alleged strangled his wife, Jayanti.

Police suspect that a domestic issue led to the alleged murder-suicide. However, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause, they said.

A case has been registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station, officials said.

Jayanti, a native of Badagundi, and Thimmappa, a resident of Mittamajalu, had been married for 15 years.

Family members of the couple said Jayanti was pregnant, and her baby shower ceremony was scheduled on July 2.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Murder Suicide, Karnataka
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com