Angry Over Rejection, Married Man Kills Woman By Driving Her Into Lake In Karnataka

A 32-year-old woman died after a man with whom she was sitting in a car allegedly drove the vehicle into a lake after she turned down his proposal in Karnataka. The incident took place on Wednesday in Hassan district's Chandanahalli area.

The victim, Shweta, and the accused, Ravi - a married man - met many years ago at work, officials said.

Shweta had separated from her husband and was living with her parents.

For the past few months, Ravi had been pressuring the victim to be his girlfriend and claiming that he would leave his wife for her. Shweta, however, had allegedly rejected his advances. Angered by the rejection, Ravi called Shweta to his car and drove into the Chandanahalli lake.

Ravi swam his way up but Shweta died, officials said.

Videos and pictures showed rescue teams engaged in rescue operations at night.

During interrogation, Ravi told the police that the car fell into the lake accidentally and that he swam to safety, but Shweta could not.

However, the police filed a murder case based on a complaint by Shweta's family.

Subsequently, the police arrested Ravi.