3 Arrested, Rs 1.5 Lakh Drugs: Telangana Police Busts Goa Narcotics Network

In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE Force), in coordination with Hyderabad police and with assistance from Goa Police, has arrested three persons in Goa for their alleged involvement in a narcotics supply network operating between the coastal state and Telangana.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Priteesh Narayan Borkar (36), Basharath Ahmed and Tarun.

Priteesh Narayan Borkar (36), who was tracked down in Anjuna, Goa, following discreet surveillance, was previously booked in a 2022 NDPS case, maintained an extensive network of over 1,000 customers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and operated an organised network of customers and sub-peddlers that supply drugs to consumers.

Borkar had previously been arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with narcotics cases. He was apprehended by Osmania University police in 2022, while cases were also registered against him by other city police stations. He was subsequently wanted in separate cases registered by the Miyapur and Allapur police of the city.

In the latest operation, police recovered 13 LSD blots, ecstasy pills and approximately 100 units of charas, collectively valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

A case was registered in North Goa, after which Telangana police took the accused into custody with the court's permission.

The investigators are now focusing on the alleged supply chain, including the role of intermediaries, local distributors and customers. Officers are also examining how narcotics were procured, transported and distributed, and whether financial transactions can help identify additional members of the network.

In 2022, Hyderabad police said he and an associate procured ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA and charas in bulk for resale.

EAGLE officials have urged parents, educational institutions and citizens to report suspected drug activity through the force's toll-free helpline, 1908, or WhatsApp at 8712671111.