Interstate Heroin Network Busted In UP, Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore Recovered

Delhi Police has busted an interstate heroin supply network and an illegal heroin manufacturing facility in Lucknow, arresting four people and recovering 7.076 kg of heroin, police said.

According to the police, the total recovered heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 50 crore in the international market. The seizure includes 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin recovered from an illegal manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow.

The operation began on September 16, when the Special Staff received information about the movement of narcotics in the Begumpur area. Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted a Suzuki Grand Vitara in Sector 32, Begumpur, and arrested 58-year-old Laxman Hooda, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

Police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash from his possession. The vehicle was also seized and an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at Begumpur police station.

During further investigation, police arrested Anil, alias Bhola, 51, from Raghubir Nagar in Delhi, on September 17. Around 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his Mahindra XUV-700. Police said Anil is a proclaimed offender and parole jumper in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

Investigators then traced the suspected main source supplier and manufacturing network through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

On October 4, the police team raided an alleged heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, and arrested 35-year-old Bablu, a resident of Bareilly.

The raid led to the recovery of 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin. Police also recovered 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, a gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, a tub, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, wooden basket and other material allegedly used in the illegal manufacturing process.

Based on information provided by Bablu, police traced Ruksar Ali, alias Raju, who was allegedly the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility. He was arrested from Bareilly after police pursued him for around 120 kilometres.

Police said the investigation has revealed an interstate heroin supply-cum-manufacturing network operating between Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The four arrested accused have allegedly played different roles in the network, ranging from source supply and transportation to manufacturing and running the facility. Bablu and Ruksar Ali have previous involvement in NDPS cases, while Anil is also facing an earlier NDPS case.

The police said the recovery of commercial quantities of heroin at different stages of the supply chain, along with the seizure of raw materials and manufacturing equipment, represents a major breakthrough against the narcotics network.

Further investigation is underway to identify the complete supply chain, financial links, procurement of precursor and manufacturing materials, and other associates allegedly connected with the network.