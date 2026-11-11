Car In Telangana, Lotus In Delhi: Revanth Reddy Alleges BJP-BRS Nexus

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched an attack on the BJP and BRS, alleging that the two parties are working hand in hand despite projecting themselves as political opponents in Telangana.

Using the election symbols of the parties, he claimed that the BRS car transforms into the BJP's lotus once it reaches Delhi, hinting at an understanding between the two parties.

"The car that starts from the streets of Telangana turns into a lotus the moment it enters Modi Galli in Delhi," Revanth said, targeting BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family.

He alleged that BRS leaders publicly promise to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi but extend support to the BJP in Parliament.

"Everyone else, every individual and every political party, will eventually join hands with the BJP. Only the Congress party will fight against it, whatever happens, even if the earth and sky become one," he said.

The Chief Minister questioned the BRS's minority outreach, alleging that its leaders invoke Urdu, wear Sherwanis during Ramadan and share biryani with Muslim communities to secure votes, but subsequently embrace PM Modi in Delhi.

Linking the political battle to minority welfare, Reddy defended the Congress's record, particularly the four per cent minority reservation introduced under the previous Congress government.

"The credit for providing four per cent reservation to minorities belongs to the Congress party," he said, challenging the BJP to first demonstrate in Gujarat how it proposed to implement its opposition to minority reservations.

He also questioned the withdrawal of minority scholarships, asking, "Which god told the BJP to abolish minority scholarships?"

Reddy cited the appointments of Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister and Shabbir Ali as an adviser as examples of minority representation under his government.

His remarks come amid an intensified BJP campaign in Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a BJP Maha Padayatra in Hyderabad on November 2, attacking the Revanth Reddy government and declaring that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana.

Shah also called for a two-thirds majority in the 2028 Assembly elections.