Revanth Reddy Seeks Opposition Unity Against BJP, Alleges 'Vote Deletion' Threat

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday called on communist parties to join hands with the Congress in what he described as a broader fight to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at the Centre.

Addressing a memorial meeting for communist leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy in Hyderabad, Reddy said the BJP's defeat would itself amount to a victory for the Left parties.

"Do not worry about whether we will win or lose the elections. Narendra Modi's defeat itself will be your victory," he said, urging communist leaders and cadres not to become complacent even when their parties were in power at the state level.

The chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to influence electoral outcomes through voter-list revisions and claimed that anti-BJP votes were being systematically removed under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He alleged that SCs, STs and minorities were particularly vulnerable to such deletions.

"I believe that the foundation for Narendra Modi's defeat in the elections to be held in 2029 is being laid today itself," Reddy said. He alleged that the BJP was determining "who should win and who should lose" through the voter list and claimed there was a conspiracy to delete one crore votes in Telangana.

Reddy also accused the Election Commission of functioning at the behest of the BJP and alleged that private agencies were being used to conduct surveys and identify voters. He questioned the silence of the BRS over the alleged deletion of votes and appealed to communist parties to support the Congress in protecting voting rights.

"Elections are the fundamental rights of the poor people," he said, recalling the Left's long association with workers, farmers and economically weaker sections.

Reddy highlighted several welfare measures enacted under Congress governments, including minimum wage legislation, land distribution, employment guarantees and food-security legislation, arguing that these addressed demands historically raised by Communist parties and sought support of the Left in the fight against the BJP.