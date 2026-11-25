Stock Market Today: Global markets often move in tandem, but Indian equities bucked the trend on Wednesday, drawing strength from an overnight sell-off on Wall Street. Investor enthusiasm around AI-focused stocks such as Nvidia and Anthropic cooled sharply, sending both counters lower and triggering a broader rethink of the crowded AI trade.

That shift appeared to benefit Indian technology stocks. As trading began in Mumbai, investors, particularly foreign institutional investors, rotated into companies such as TCS and Infosys, which have relatively limited exposure to the AI-fuelled rally that has dominated US markets in recent months. | FOLLOW LIVE MARKET UPDATES

The buying helped Indian benchmark indices post a strong start despite weakness across several Asian markets. The Nifty 50 opened 308.70 points, or 1.22 per cent, higher at 25,658.35, while the BSE Sensex rose 999.62 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 83,435.61. By 11:35 pm, Sensex had climbed 1,900 points to 84,345 while Nifty was up 559 points at 25,911. As a result, investors earned over Rs 4.2 lakh crore in just a few hours.

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Gains were broad-based. The Nifty 100 advanced 1.38 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 0.89 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Market participants attributed the rally to sustained foreign inflows and a shift in investor positioning following the pullback in high-flying AI stocks overseas. With traders booking profits in some of Wall Street's biggest AI winners, part of that capital appeared to move into markets and sectors seen as offering more attractive valuations, providing an additional boost to Indian equities.

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The contrast between Wall Street and Dalal Street has become increasingly visible in recent weeks.

Overnight, US markets came under pressure as investors extended their sell-off in AI-linked stocks. Nvidia fell nearly 6 per cent, while several semiconductor and AI infrastructure companies across the US and Asia also declined as investors questioned whether the enormous sums being spent on data centres and AI infrastructure will generate returns quickly enough to justify current valuations. The Nasdaq ended lower, and technology-heavy markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan also came under pressure.

India's technology sector occupies a very different position in the AI ecosystem.

Unlike Nvidia, AMD or other AI infrastructure companies that are investing heavily in chips and data centres, Indian IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro largely operate asset-light services businesses. They help companies deploy and manage technology rather than fund expensive AI infrastructure themselves. As a result, investors increasingly view them as relatively insulated from any slowdown in AI spending while still being positioned to benefit if enterprises continue adopting AI tools.

"Global investors are rotating money out of expensive AI and semiconductor stocks and into traditional software and IT services companies with stronger cash flows, lower capital expenditure requirements and more attractive valuations. This trend has helped Indian IT stocks outperform even as technology shares elsewhere have struggled," stock market expert Nidhi Sharma told NDTV.

She further said, "The shift is also showing up in foreign flows. Overseas investors have poured record amounts of money into Indian equities this month, with inflows exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore and crossing $13 billion, providing a powerful tailwind for domestic markets."