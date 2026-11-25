India's trade deal with the United Kingdom was expected to make Scotch whisky cheaper to import. The agreement, which came into force on July 15, 2026, cut the import duty on eligible Scotch whisky from 150 per cent to 75 per cent. The rate is also scheduled to fall further to 40 per cent over the next 10 years.

But just months after the deal took effect, the whisky industry has run into an unexpected hurdle.

Several shipments of bulk Scotch whisky have faced action by Indian customs authorities. The issue is not simply about the tax rate. It is about how the whisky is classified when it enters India.

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While bottled Scotch whisky gets the benefit of the lower duty, certain bulk imports are facing a much higher tax burden. In some cases, the effective duty has been estimated at 162.5 per cent.

The dispute has also attracted the attention of the UK government, raising questions about whether one of the key concessions in the India-UK trade agreement is working as intended.

On November 24, the Commerce Ministry asked the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to release confiscated bulk Scotch shipments after following due process until a technical solution to the classification dispute is found.

What Did India Promise Under The UK Trade Deal?

India's import duty on Scotch whisky was earlier 150 per cent. Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the tariff on eligible Scotch whisky imports under the relevant tariff classification was reduced to 75 per cent when the agreement came into force.

The rate is scheduled to decline gradually to 40 per cent over the next decade.

The move was expected to improve access for British whisky makers to India's growing premium spirits market. It was also expected to give Indian importers more room to bring international brands into the country at a lower cost.

However, the tariff concessions depend on the customs classification of the imported product. And that is where the trouble begins.

Why Are Bottled And Bulk Scotch Whisky Treated Differently?

Not all Scotch whisky entering India arrives in the same form.

Some imports come in bottles, ready to be sold to consumers. Others arrive in large containers as bulk spirit. This whisky is subsequently diluted, blended or bottled in India before reaching retail shelves.

Customs authorities use different Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes to classify imported products. Each code carries a specific rate of import duty.

Bottled Scotch whisky is covered under the relevant tariff lines of HS 220830, which receive the 75 per cent preferential rate under the trade agreement.

Bulk whisky, meanwhile, has historically been imported under different classifications, including HS 220890. Under the India-UK trade deal, this category has a different tariff concession, with the rate reduced to 110 per cent.

The current dispute has become more complicated because customs authorities have also sought to classify certain high-strength bulk whisky imports under HS 21069051. This category covers compound alcoholic preparations used in the manufacture of beverages.

Unlike the whisky-specific tariff lines, this newer classification does not receive the negotiated concession under the trade agreement. It attracts a basic customs duty of 150 per cent. A 5 per cent consumption levy can take the effective burden to 162.5 per cent.

Importers and customs authorities disagree over which classification should apply to these shipments.

Why Is The Industry Worried About The HSN Code Dispute?

For liquor companies, the difference between a 75 per cent and a 162.5 per cent import duty can significantly change the economics of doing business.

Bulk Scotch is not a marginal part of India's whisky trade. It is an important input for companies that blend, dilute and bottle whisky locally.

Mokksh Sani, Co-Founder of Cartel Bros and Founder of Living Liquidz, told NDTV that bulk imports account for up to 80 per cent of Scotch whisky imports into India.

"Under the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the import duty on Scotch whisky has been reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent. However, this reduction is applicable only to Scotch whisky bottled in Scotland. Bulk Scotch whisky imports continue to attract a duty of approximately 162 per cent, creating a significant distinction in the duty structure between bottled and bulk imports," he said.

Sani said the difference in taxation could have wider implications for companies importing Scotch in bulk. It could affect sourcing economics, cost structures and the competitiveness of their product portfolios.

He also highlighted the importance of consistency in the implementation of the trade agreement. "India remains an important market for international spirits brands, with growing consumer interest in premium and globally recognised offerings. As the UK-India FTA creates opportunities for stronger bilateral trade, it is essential that its implementation provides greater consistency and clarity across different categories of Scotch whisky imports," Sani said.

A predictable regulatory framework, he added, would help businesses make informed commercial decisions while supporting the growth of India's premium spirits market.

Why Has The Government Stepped In?

The issue has been discussed between the Commerce Ministry and industry representatives.

On November 2, the Commerce Ministry assured the alcoholic beverages industry that the ambiguity surrounding HSN classification for bulk Scotch imports would be resolved amicably.

Following a meeting with industry associations, the ministry indicated that it would work with the Finance Ministry to find a solution within the framework of the law.

The government also reiterated that India's commitments under the UK trade agreement would be honoured, while ensuring that domestic industry interests were protected.

However, the dispute remained unresolved. On November 24, the Commerce Ministry asked the DRI to release confiscated bulk Scotch shipments after following due process while officials work on a technical solution.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India had not withdrawn its commitments under the trade agreement. The government is examining how to reconcile the negotiated tariff concessions with existing court rulings and customs classifications.

The dispute has also reached the UK government, which has raised concerns over the treatment of bulk Scotch imports. The issue is particularly sensitive because the tariff concessions on Scotch whisky were an important part of the negotiations.

Will Scotch Whisky Become More Expensive For Indian Consumers?

The immediate concern is the cost of importing bulk Scotch whisky. However, the dispute could also have a bearing on Indian consumers if the higher tax burden is passed on through the supply chain.

Companies importing bulk whisky for local blending and bottling could face higher input costs. This may put pressure on the pricing of certain whisky brands and their ability to compete in the premium segment.

However, an immediate price increase across the Scotch whisky market cannot be assumed. The impact will depend on how the government resolves the classification dispute, whether importers can secure the negotiated tariff benefits and how companies absorb any additional costs.