UPI has made sending money as easy as scanning a QR code or entering a mobile number. But this convenience also comes with a risk. One wrong digit in a UPI ID, or a hurried tap on the wrong recipient's name, can send your money into someone else's bank account.

And unlike a failed transaction, a successful payment sent to the wrong person cannot simply be cancelled.

So, what should you do if you accidentally transfer money to the wrong UPI ID? Is there a way to get it back? And whom should you approach if the recipient refuses to return it?

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The first thing is to act quickly. The chances of recovering the money can depend on how soon you report the transaction and whether the receiving bank can help facilitate its return.

Atish Shelar, Group CEO, MOS Utility Limited, told NDTV that users should immediately check the transaction status and raise a complaint through their payment application.

Here are the steps you should follow:-

1. Check Your UPI Transaction Status

Before raising a complaint, check whether the payment was successful, pending or failed. Open the transaction history on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or BHIM. Select the payment and check its current status.

If the transaction has failed or is pending but the money has been debited, it generally follows a reversal process. The amount should be credited back according to the applicable transaction timelines. However, if the payment has been successfully transferred to another person's UPI ID, the recovery process is different. You will need to approach your bank and seek assistance in getting the money returned.

2. Raise A Complaint Through Your UPI App

Do not wait to see whether the money comes back on its own. Open the payment application and select the incorrect transaction. Go to the Help or Support section and raise a complaint under the relevant category.

Explain that the money was transferred to the wrong recipient. Provide the transaction details and save the complaint reference number. You should also keep the Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number handy. It will help the bank and payment service provider trace the transaction.

3. Contact Your Bank Immediately

The next step is to contact the bank account from which the money was debited. Inform the bank that you have accidentally transferred money to the wrong UPI ID. Share the following details:

Date and time of the transaction

Amount transferred

UTR or transaction reference number

Beneficiary's UPI ID

Screenshot of the payment

Complaint reference number generated by your UPI app

Ask your bank to initiate a recovery request with the beneficiary's bank.

The receiving bank may contact its customer and facilitate the return of the money. However, a successful UPI payment cannot be reversed unilaterally. Recovery is not guaranteed and may require the recipient's consent.

4. Escalate The Complaint To NPCI

If your complaint is not resolved through the UPI application or your bank, you can escalate the matter through the payment service provider's grievance mechanism and NPCI's UPI dispute-redressal system. The usual escalation process moves from the UPI application to its payment service provider, the customer's bank and then NPCI.

You can visit NPCI's official website to access information on its UPI grievance-redressal mechanism. Keep all complaint numbers, bank correspondence and transaction records. These documents will be important if you need to escalate the matter further.

5. Approach The RBI Ombudsman

What if the bank does not respond or refuses to address your complaint?

You can approach the RBI Integrated Ombudsman after first complaining to the concerned regulated entity.

Under the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, which came into effect on July 1, a customer can approach the Ombudsman if the bank has not responded within 30 days, or the applicable timeline prescribed under RBI, NPCI or card network guidelines, whichever is later.

You can also approach the Ombudsman if you are dissatisfied with the bank's response. Complaints can be filed through the RBI Complaint Management System.

However, remember that the Ombudsman mechanism addresses deficiencies in services provided by regulated entities. It does not automatically guarantee recovery of money transferred to an incorrect recipient.

6. What If It Was A UPI Fraud?

There is an important difference between accidentally sending money to the wrong person and being tricked into transferring money. If you suspect that the transaction was part of a cyber fraud, immediately call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930.

You should also register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The faster you report the incident, the better the chances of authorities and banks being able to trace or restrict the movement of the money.

Section 72 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, also deals with money paid or delivered by mistake or under coercion. It may provide a legal basis for seeking repayment if the recipient refuses to return money received by mistake. However, the circumstances of the transaction matter, and legal advice may be necessary.

What Do Experts Say?

Aqib Muhammed, Co-Founder & CEO, Synctric Technology, told NDTV that the first hour after an incorrect UPI transfer is particularly important.

"The first hour matters most. If you've paid the wrong person, raise a dispute inside your UPI app immediately using the transaction ID, and call your bank. A failed payment that's debited should auto-reverse, but a transfer to a valid wrong account can only be returned with the recipient's consent, so speed is your best lever," he said.

He also advised users to escalate unresolved complaints to NPCI and the RBI Ombudsman. For suspected fraud, he recommended calling 1930 immediately. He cautioned users against sharing their UPI PIN with anyone promising to process a refund. "A PIN only sends money, never receives it," he said.

Atish Shelar of MOS Utility Limited also stressed the importance of checking transaction details and following the formal grievance-redressal process rather than relying on informal assurances.