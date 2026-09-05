BJP Leader Dinesh Sharma Appointed Andaman And Nicobar Islands' Lt Governor

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was on Saturday appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

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