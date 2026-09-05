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BJP Leader Dinesh Sharma Appointed Andaman And Nicobar Islands' Lt Governor

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25.

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BJP Leader Dinesh Sharma Appointed Andaman And Nicobar Islands' Lt Governor
Dinesh Sharma is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi:

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was on Saturday appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Dinesh Sharma, Lt Governor Andaman Nicobar Islands, Rajya Sabha Vice Chairperson
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