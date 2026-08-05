"Slave Mentality": BJP MP Urges Centre To Rename Roads Linked To 'Invaders'

BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday called for a nationwide review of colonial era symbols, laws and public landmarks, saying India must shed the remnants of a "slave mentality" even after nearly eight decades of Independence.

Raising the issue during a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sharma argued that the country had not fully moved beyond its colonial past and continued to carry symbols and practices associated with foreign rule.

Sharma, while speaking exclusively to NDTV, said several countries had taken decisive steps to remove reminders of past oppression. He pointed to Poland and the Baltic nations, which removed communist and Soviet era symbols from public spaces, and said China had erased traces of Japanese occupation while teaching future generations about that period as one of aggression.

Questioning the continued presence of names linked to historical invaders in public spaces, the BJP leader said several prominent roads in the national capital continue to bear names such as Akbar Road, Babur Road, Humayun Road and Tughlaq Road.

Sharma said the country should instead honour freedom fighters and national icons whose contributions helped shape India's history. He named figures including Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Maharana Pratap, Birsa Munda and soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The BJP MP also criticised the continued use of colonial-era terminology in the judicial system, particularly the phrase "My Lord", saying such practices reflect a lingering colonial mindset.

As part of his proposals, Sharma urged the government to set up a national commission to review colonial symbols, monuments and outdated laws. He also called for changes in educational curricula and museums so that historical invaders are presented as invaders rather than rulers.

He further suggested that monuments and public places named after invaders should be renamed in honour of freedom fighters, revolutionaries and other national heroes who made significant contributions to the country.

Sharma told NDTV that India should take concrete steps to align its public memory and institutions with the values of an independent nation and recognise those who fought for its freedom and identity.