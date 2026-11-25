A Japanese Instagrammer named Miyu has shared her experience of travelling on an overnight train in India, and her post has attracted considerable attention on social media. Her 14-hour journey from Udaipur to Agra in an air-conditioned 3-tier (3AC) coach has received around 40,000 views and prompted several comments from users.

Sharing a glimpse of the journey on Instagram, Miyu described it as a bucket-list experience. She said she had never woken up quite like this before, adding that the experience had left her wide awake.

Despite the unusual wake-up experience, Miyu appeared pleased with the journey. She described the 3AC coach as comfortable and safe, although she had one major complaint: it was extremely cold inside the train.

Watch the video here:

Social media users share mixed reactions

The video prompted a range of responses, with users sharing their own experiences of Indian train travel and offering suggestions for places Miyu could visit during her stay.

One user jokingly commented on the challenges of finding a place to stand on a crowded Indian train, saying, "I wonder if it was really fun. When I stand in a place like this, I feel there is no empty seat. I also wonder whether an auto or a relative's bike will be waiting for me when I get off the train."

Another user welcomed Miyu to India and suggested exploring Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur for their palaces and history. The user also recommended visiting the mountains and historic forts of Maharashtra.

"Hope you enjoyed a lot. India is a great and diverse country in terms of landscape," another comment read.

However, some users also offered safety advice. One person warned Miyu against enjoying the journey by standing near the train door, calling it dangerous.

Another user suggested visiting Mathura and Vrindavan, which are close to Agra, and recommended Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. The commenter described the white marble temple as a place where visitors can experience stories from Lord Krishna's childhood.

A glimpse into India's train travel experience

Indian Railways connects cities across the country through an extensive network of trains, offering travellers different classes of accommodation. The 3AC category provides air-conditioned accommodation with sleeping berths and is a popular option for overnight journeys.

Miyu's post offers a glimpse into the experience of travelling across India by train, while the comments reflect the varied experiences and advice of people familiar with the country's railway network.