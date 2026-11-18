Rajasthan's famous camel fair is back, and Pushkar is ready to welcome travellers for eight days of cultural celebrations. The Pushkar Mela 2026 began on November 17 and will continue until November 24.

Held in the town of Pushkar, the fair is known for its mix of traditional animal trading, folk entertainment and religious activities. While camels remain one of its biggest attractions, there is plenty more to explore, from local food and shopping to music, dance and unusual competitions. The annual event also offers visitors a chance to experience Rajasthan beyond its forts and palaces.

If you are planning to visit this year's mela, here is a look at what to expect and the places you can explore during your trip.

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Why Is Pushkar Mela Celebrated?

The Pushkar Mela has its roots in an old livestock trading tradition. Farmers, herders and nomadic communities would travel from different parts of Rajasthan to buy and sell camels, horses and cattle. Over the years, what began as a trading event grew into a major cultural gathering, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

The fair also holds religious importance, as it takes place around Kartik Purnima, the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November. Devotees visit Pushkar Lake during this period to take a holy dip, as it is believed to bring spiritual blessings and cleanse one's sins.

This combination of local traditions, animal trading and religious activities has made the fair an important part of Rajasthan's cultural calendar.

Photo: Pexels

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What To See And Do At Pushkar Mela 2026?

1. Watch the camel parades and shows

You cannot visit the Pushkar Camel Fair without spending some time around its most famous attraction. Camels decorated with colourful fabrics, ornaments and intricate patterns are among the biggest highlights. Visitors can watch them take part in parades, interact with traders and see the animals up close. The decorated camels also make for some interesting photographs.

2. Catch Rajasthan's folk performances

Music and dance are a big part of the celebrations. Traditional performances featuring Ghoomar, Bhavai and Chari bring local culture to the forefront. Folk musicians and singers perform songs that reflect Rajasthan's traditions, relationships and everyday life. These performances are a good way to experience the state's art and music in one place.

3. Take part in fun competitions

The fair is also known for its unusual contests. From the longest moustache competitions and turban-tying challenges to matka-balancing races, there is something to keep visitors entertained. Foreign tourists also join in some of the activities, including the bride and groom contest. Traditional games such as gilli-danda, langdi tang and sitolia add another element of fun to the celebrations.

4. Explore the spiritual side of Pushkar

Beyond the festivities, the town has a strong religious connection. Visitors can head to Pushkar Lake for a holy dip or attend the maha aarti at its ghats. The evening prayers, accompanied by bells, chants and diyas, offer a quieter experience amid the busy fair. You can also visit the Brahma Temple, Varaha Temple and Rangji Temple during your stay.

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5. Try local Rajasthani food

A trip to Pushkar is also a chance to sample some traditional Rajasthani dishes. Dal baati churma, khasta kachori, pani puri, malpua with rabri and kalakand are among the local favourites worth trying. Food stalls around the fair offer plenty of options for visitors looking to explore the region's flavours.

6. Shop for souvenirs

The local markets are worth exploring if you enjoy picking up things from your travels. Look out for silver jewellery, colourful textiles, bohemian-style clothes, handcrafted leather products and traditional folk crafts. Pushkar is also known for its rose products, which make for a different kind of souvenir to take home.

Places To Visit In Pushkar Beyond The Fair

If you have some extra time, make sure you explore the town beyond the mela grounds.

Brahma Temple: One of the few prominent temples dedicated to Lord Brahma, the temple is known for its red spire and marble interiors. It is among Pushkar's most important religious landmarks and attracts devotees throughout the year.

One of the few prominent temples dedicated to Lord Brahma, the temple is known for its red spire and marble interiors. It is among Pushkar's most important religious landmarks and attracts devotees throughout the year. Pushkar Lake: Surrounded by 52 ghats, the sacred lake is closely connected to the town's religious history. Visit in the evening to experience the aarti and spend some time by the water.

Surrounded by 52 ghats, the sacred lake is closely connected to the town's religious history. Visit in the evening to experience the aarti and spend some time by the water. Man Mahal: Built as a royal retreat for Raja Man Singh I, this palace overlooks Pushkar Lake. Its traditional architecture, balconies and lake-facing views make it an interesting stop for visitors.

Built as a royal retreat for Raja Man Singh I, this palace overlooks Pushkar Lake. Its traditional architecture, balconies and lake-facing views make it an interesting stop for visitors. Savitri Temple: Located on Ratnagiri Hill, the temple is known for its views of Pushkar. Visitors can climb more than 500 steps to reach it or take the ropeway. Sunrise and sunset are particularly good times to enjoy the views.

Located on Ratnagiri Hill, the temple is known for its views of Pushkar. Visitors can climb more than 500 steps to reach it or take the ropeway. Sunrise and sunset are particularly good times to enjoy the views. Varaha Temple: Dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar, this historic temple is known for its detailed carvings, mythological figures and distinctive white idol.

With its mix of traditional celebrations, local food, music, shopping and religious landmarks, Pushkar offers plenty to explore during the mela.