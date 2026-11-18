A Brazilian digital content creator named Ariane has been exploring Pushkar in Rajasthan since November 3. Before her visit, she reportedly spent around a month attending a Vipassana meditation retreat. She has now shared videos of her travel experiences on social media, attracting attention from viewers.

'I Was Told Not to Travel with Strangers'

In an Instagram video, Ariane spoke about her decision to travel with people she had only recently met.

She said that people had advised her against travelling with strangers, but she decided to ignore their warnings and explore Rajasthan with them. The experience turned out to be one of her favourite memories of India so far.

Ari also spoke about her experience of camping in the desert with the people she had just met. She described the experience as an unexpected adventure and said that some of the best travel memories come from plans that are never made in advance.

'Their Eyes Are Incredible'

Ariane was particularly impressed by the Kalbelia women she encountered during her visit.

Speaking about them, she said that their eyes were incredibly expressive, almost as if she could see into their souls. She also described feeling a deep connection with the women, which she found difficult to put into words.

Her comments have drawn attention to Rajasthan's rich folk culture and traditional dance performances.

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Ariane Dances in Traditional Rajasthani Clothes

Ariane has also shared several other videos from her time in Pushkar.

In these clips, she can be seen wearing traditional Rajasthani clothes, dancing with local women and men, and preparing food. Her videos offer a glimpse of the colourful local culture and the experiences she has enjoyed during her travels.

Several of her clips have reportedly received millions of views on social media.

'Ariane, I Am Jealous of You': Social Media Reacts

Ariane's videos have attracted a range of reactions from social media users. Some people have said they feel jealous of her travel experiences, while others have expressed a wish to meet her.

One user commented that watching Ariane enjoy her travels made them wish they could also live a life full of such adventures.

Another person, who said they had met Ariane at the Pushkar fair, described spending time with her as a wonderful experience and said they hoped to meet her again soon.

A third user wrote that they were planning to visit her.

Another social media user, who claimed to live near Pushkar Mela, invited Ariane to stay with their family.

Her videos have sparked conversations about travel, meeting new people and experiencing different cultures.